Driver dies in early morning McCormick County crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that turned fatal Saturday morning.(Source: Associated Press)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that turned fatal Saturday morning.

According to the agency, the driver was headed westbound on Liberty Road when they veered left and ran off the road sometime around 6 a.m..

Their car was found overturned, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

