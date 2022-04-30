Driver dies in early morning McCormick County crash

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that turned fatal Saturday morning.

According to the agency, the driver was headed westbound on Liberty Road when they veered left and ran off the road sometime around 6 a.m..

Their car was found overturned, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

