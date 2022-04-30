Submit Photos/Videos
Dodgers’ Bauer suspended 2 seasons over alleged sex assault

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, a charge he denied.

He vowed to overturn the discipline before an arbitrator. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline, which covers 324 games without pay and if left in place would cost the 31-year-old pitcher just over $60 million. The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner was placed on administrative leave last July 2 under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of MLB and the players’ association.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

