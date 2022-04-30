Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Cool start Sunday. Scattered showers and storms possible late Sunday afternoon/evening.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another mild night can be expected tonight into Sunday morning with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies at times and lows dipping into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind will be from the southeast at 3 to 7 mph.

A cold front attempts to move into the area Sunday and will get close enough to give us a few more clouds and a 30-40 percent chance of showers and storms by late afternoon into Sunday night. High temperatures Sunday will be in the middle 80s with winds from the southwest at 4 to 7 mph.

We will settle into a summer-like pattern for the upcoming work week with above average temperatures and a slight chance for an isolated late afternoon/early evening thunderstorm each day.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, warming to near 90 by Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will start off in the lower 60s Monday morning warming into the middle 60s by Thursday and Friday morning.

Another cold front will try to push into the area by next Friday or Saturday, so rain chances may increase a bit Friday into next weekend.

