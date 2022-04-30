Bills draft Georgia RB James Cook at No. 63; Elam arrives

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills took Georgia running back James Cook with the 63rd overall pick in the NFL draft.

Cook was the third running back selected in this year’s draft and is brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook. The Bills traded twice before finally picking Cook. Cook adds depth to an unsettled position in joining Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and offseason free-agent addition Duke Johnson.

