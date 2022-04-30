Submit Photos/Videos
Bills draft Georgia RB James Cook at No. 63; Elam arrives

Georgia running back James Cook (4). Is pushed out of bounds by Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills took Georgia running back James Cook with the 63rd overall pick in the NFL draft.

Cook was the third running back selected in this year’s draft and is brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook. The Bills traded twice before finally picking Cook. Cook adds depth to an unsettled position in joining Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and offseason free-agent addition Duke Johnson.

