Aiken Public Safety working shooting near downtown

Dispatch for the Aiken Department of Public Safety says officers are currently on the scene of...
Dispatch for the Aiken Department of Public Safety says officers are currently on the scene of a shooting.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch for the Aiken Department of Public Safety says officers are currently on the scene of a shooting.

According to the agency, the call came in at about 2:58 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The responded to the shooting on Edgefield Road, near York Street. The Aiken Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened in the roadway.

The Department of Public Safety says one male victim was shot, and transported to AUMC. They say they are not aware of his condition, and don’t have a suspect description at this time.

