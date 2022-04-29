What the Tech: PictureThis app identifies your plants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Home and garden centers are busy this time of year with weekend gardeners buying flowers and plants for their yard.

If you’re digging in the flower beds, you might run across a plant you don’t know. Is it a weed or something to keep?

It doesn’t take an expert to spot some weeds. It’s either ground cover you want or ground cover you’ll want to get rid of.

PictureThis is an iPhone and Android app that can if something needs to be fed or pulled.

Just take a photo of the plant with the leaves or bud inside the frame. PictureThis uses artificial intelligence to determine what it is.

We put it to the test. A bush started growing, PictureThis tells us it’s a dogwood.

How accurate is it?

We took the app to a home and garden center, where it correctly identified every plant it saw. App Store reviewers give it high marks, too. If it gets stumped, so to speak, a PictureThis community member will lend a hand to find its name.

A nice app to have if you’re wondering ‘how does my garden grow?’

PictureThis is free for up to 10 photos. After that, a premium subscription is $30 for a year.

