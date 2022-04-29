Submit Photos/Videos
Vikings move way down in 1st round, take Georgia safety Cine

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16), linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive back Christopher Smith, right, after scrambling for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine in the first round of the NFL draft.

They had the No. 12 pick and packaged it in a trade with a division opponent to move down 20 spots. The Vikings sent the 12th overall selection and pick No. 46 to Detroit for the 32nd, 34th and 66th selections. The net result of the 20-spot slide in the first round for the Vikings was an early third-rounder and a 12-spot jump in the second round. This is the first draft for new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The Vikings now have three picks on Friday night, one in the second round and two in the third.

