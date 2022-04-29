Suspect sought in 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused in a rape and kidnapping incident that unfolded over the course of about 12 hours.

It began around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Brandywine Apartments and continued until nearly 1:30 the next afternoon, according to deputies.

The victim said suspect Trevahn Mells, 25, held a knife to her throat, threw her to the floor several times, pushed her in the face, forced her to have sex twice, took her cellphone and forced her to stay on the premises against her will.

She finally escaped while he was brushing his teeth and drove away even though he ran after her and was banging on the car window.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for Mells, who’s described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Joshua Anderson at 706-821-1440 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

