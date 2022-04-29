Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina residents call for more hate crime reform

By Craig Allison
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second protest happened outside the South Carolina State House.

This is in response to the Clementa Pickney Hate Crime Bill that’s stalled in the Senate. It’s named after one of the nine killed in the 2015 Charleston church shooting.

“No one should have to think or worry about being hurt or harmed,” said S.C. House Representative Bill Clyburn.

MORE | Lynching is now a federal hate crime under bill President signed Tuesday

Clyburn says the House is still working with senators to pass the state’s first hate crime bill.

“We are just one of two states, maybe a couple of states, the only ones that do not have a hate crime bill,” he said.

We reached out to SLED and found South Carolina has never tracked hate crime statistics, and 2021 will be their first attempt at collecting the data.

Those numbers won’t even be available until the fall. It’s a different story in Georgia.

Sam Olens, Anti-Defamation League, board member said: “We should frankly give a lot of thanks to our legislature and governor for passing the hate crimes bill two years ago. At the time, we were one of four states that had not passed such legislation.”

MORE | Survivors unite to deliver message on Holocaust remembrance

As the Anti-Defamation League put out statistics saying anti-Semitic incidents in Georgia rose by 133 percent in 2021, compared to the year before.

“A really historic rise of antisemitism throughout our country, to include Georgia, with attacks both from the far left and the far right,” he said.

All the more reason events like Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day are even more important.

“Unfortunately, we are currently headed in the wrong direction, and we need to try harder with more education to reduce the number of incidents,” said Olsens.

