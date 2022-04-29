Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources holding courtesy boat inspections

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is offering boaters a chance to avoid...
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is offering boaters a chance to avoid tickets on the water during Memorial Day weekend.(Stewart Grinton | S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is offering boaters a chance to avoid tickets on the water during Memorial Day weekend.

Officers will perform courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings across the state.

DNR officials say the inspection will check for required safety equipment and registrations before launch.

Though not required, DNR officials say boaters who get an inspection and are found to not be in compliance will not be ticketed and instead be given an opportunity to correct the issue before launch. Officers will also be available to answer any questions that boaters may have.

In the Lowcountry, inspections will be held on May 29 at Cypress Garden in Berkeley County and May 30 at Wapoo Cut Landing in Charleston County and Lemon Island Boat Ramp in Beaufort County. All inspection times are from 10 a.m. until noon.

The full list of dates times and locations are as follows:

DATELANDINGTIMECOUNTY
5/28Johnnie Causey Landing - ICW10 a.m.-NoonHorry
5/28Lake Murray Dam10 a.m.-NoonLexington
5/28Ebenezer Park - Lake Wylie10 a.m.-NoonYork
5/29River Forks Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell10 a.m.-NoonAnderson
5/29Cypress Garden10 a.m.-NoonBerkeley
5/29Alex Harvin Landing -Lake Marion10 a.m.-NoonClarendon
5/29Easterling Landing - Lake Robinson10 a.m.-NoonDarlington
5/29Molly Creek Landing - Lake Wateree10 a.m.-NoonFairfield
5/29Greenwood State Park - Lake Greenwood10 a.m.-NoonGreenwood
5/30Lemon Island Boat Ramp10 a.m.-NoonBeaufort
5/30Wapoo Cut Landing - ICW10 a.m.-NoonCharleston
5/30Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond10 a.m.-NoonMcCormick
5/30Twelve Mile Landing - Lake Hartwell10 a.m.-NoonPickens

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Hooker
Sex complaint isn’t 1st time this teacher’s been in trouble
Cabela Drive and Riverwatch Parkway accident
Coroner called to hospital after Riverwatch Parkway accident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash near Trenton
Scott Hooker
UPDATE: School let accused teacher go back to work
Man injured in shooting at Shadowood Apartments

Latest News

Katie Wynn - Dynamik Consulting
Katie Wynn - Dynamik Consulting
Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.
Judge again denies bond for American Idol star, orders mental evaluation
Dynamik Consulting
Dynamik Consulting
Captain Samuel Choe
Capt. Samuel Choe extended interview on military housing
Senator Jon Ossoff sits down with Meredith Anderson
Sen. Jon Ossoff extended interview on military housing