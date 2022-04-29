Protest held after man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time, we are hearing from family members of Robert Wright, the 34-year-old shot multiple times by an ATF agent and a U.S Marshal.

They were serving a warrant earlier this month when Wright led them on a police chase, but it’s what happened at the end of that chase that has family members asking for answers.

Wright’s family was full of emotion during Thursday’s news conference. Nearly a month later, the family says they still know very little about what happened that day.

Chants of ‘say his name’ rang out this afternoon at the Aiken County Courthouse.

“I just want justice to be done,” said Robert Wright Sr., father.

And before justice comes transparency.

Reginald Greene, the family’s attorney said: “The biggest question we have is why. What happened? We asked for body cam. We asked for dashcam from SLED. We were told there is no dashcam.”

A former GBI agent told News 12 that could be true. It’s not mandatory for law enforcement agencies to have body or dash cams.

Douglas Parker, former GBI agent said: “As long as it is under investigation, it will be up to the discretion of the agency if they want to release anything. Bodycam and dash cams do not show perception, and that’s what these cases are.”

With silence from law enforcement, public perception is filling in the gaps. One gap is the number of bullets needed.

Wright said: “Well the funeral home lady told me it was 30 or more. It ain’t take that many times.”

The family’s attorney says they will continue to fight to get the facts of the case.

We reached out to SLED for updates and are still waiting on a response. We also reached out to the coroner to ask if he could confirm if Wright was shot over 30 times. He couldn’t tell us how many times he was shot but did say that number was not correct.

