Member of British Navy tours artifacts found in the Savannah River(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A member of the British Navy is in the Hostess City to tour artifacts found in the Savannah River.

19 cannons and other artifacts were found while dredging the river and some of the items dating back to the Revolutionary War era.

Researchers say several British troop transport vessels were sunk to block Savannah from the French fleet in 1779.

Researchers are trying to identify marks that may tie the artifacts to a specific vessel or wreck.

A member of the British Defense checked out the artifacts to discuss conservation and possible exhibition.

“It’s amazing isn’t it? Some of these pieces are in amazing condition and I’m sure could tell some stories. So the team here doing great work to recover those and preserve them for the future.”

All artifacts are currently being cared for by the Corps of Engineers.

