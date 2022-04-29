Man injured in Shadowood Apartments shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex Thursday night.

At 11:08 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at Shadowood Apartments at 2506 Lumpkin Road. Deputies say they found a man who was shot at least one time. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This investigation is in its early stages. We will provide updates on the victim’s condition as we learn more information.

