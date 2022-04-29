Submit Photos/Videos
Jags take ‘athletic freak’ Walker with top pick in NFL draft

FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting...
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Walker is expected to be taken in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars chose Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker with the top pick in the NFL draft.

The Jaguars took the 6-foot-5, 272-pound “athletic freak” Thursday night over Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson, who set a school record with 14 sacks in 2021 and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting. General manager Trent Baalke had been leaning toward Walker for months and insisted new coach Doug Pederson was totally in agreement on selecting the former Bulldogs defender at No. 1. He had 9½ sacks in three years with the Bulldogs, including six during last season’s national championship run.

The Jaguars then traded back into the first round to pick Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd at No. 27. The Jags have two picks in Friday night’s third round.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

