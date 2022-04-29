‘It’s a reunion’: Top 2 Packers picks from Georgia defense

Submit Photos/Videos
All-Pro Campbell happy to be back with Packers
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers held off on addressing their issues at receiver and instead continued loading up on defensive players from Georgia.

Green Bay chose Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall selection and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt six picks later. All three of the Packers’ first-round picks over the last two years have been Georgia defensive players. They took Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall selection last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

