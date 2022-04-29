Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Is the pandemic over? We asked a local health expert to find out

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the city alive, hospitalizations down, and no recent surge in cases, it feels like we’re finally on the other side of this pandemic.

But is it really over, or are we just over it? We’re all over the pandemic, but the data looks good, too.

This map from the CDC shows COVID transmission by county. Most of the U.S. is in green. That includes all South Carolina counties and all but two counties in Georgia.

So, does this mean the pandemic is over? We spoke to a local expert to find out.

Busy streets, crowded restaurants, and very few masks insight.

MORE | Long-term COVID: ‘Will I ever get back to the way I was?’

“It feels, well, like it should be,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, infectious disease expert, AU.

Is it safe to say the worst is in the past?

“I don’t think any of us, certainly that’s true for me, know exactly what to expect. But be vigilant, know that it’s out there. But don’t obsess about it,” he said.

MacArthur says in areas with minimal cases it’s safe to drop some precautions, even masks.

“I think it’s reasonably safe to take the masks off,” he said.

He says COVID is now endemic. This means we’ll see clusters of case spikes in certain areas. Like the state of New York. Although it’s not clear why some areas have spikes.

MORE | Augusta University sees spike in interest for epidemiology program

“That’s to be expected and can be managed. You start to see an increase in cases, and you basically come up with some local strategy of how to respond as opposed to mandates across the country,” said MacArthur.

After two years of interviews via video chat, we’re finally sitting down in the same room. We asked him how that speaks to how far we’ve come.

MacArthur says we’ll likely continue to see clusters of spikes, but spikes are manageable. He says the phase we’re in is thanks to vaccines, boosters, and natural immunity.

“I think it speaks a lot to how far we’ve come, but I also think we’ve learned what works and what doesn’t work,” said MacArthur.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Hooker
Sex complaint isn’t 1st time this teacher’s been in trouble
Cabela Drive and Riverwatch Parkway accident
Coroner called to hospital after Riverwatch Parkway accident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash near Trenton
Scott Hooker
Burke County school let accused teacher go back to work
Man injured in shooting at Shadowood Apartments

Latest News

Park Augusta
Happening This Weekend: ‘Stop the Violence’ rally in Augusta
'Stop the Violence' rally in Augusta
'Stop the Violence' rally in Augusta
Local doctor on pandemic vs. endemic
Local doctor on pandemic vs. endemic
Augusta Greek Fest
After two years, Augusta Greek Festival is back in full swing