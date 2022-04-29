Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming To Aiken This Weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Hot Air Balloon Festival is this weekend. Gates will open at 3 PM Saturday and Sunday at the Western Carolina Fairgrounds.

Tethered balloon rides will be available that take you up to 75 feet above the ground. There will also be over 60 local craft and retail vendors, 15 snack and food vendors, and live music.

They also will do a balloon glow and laser show each night around dusk. You can save $10 on your ticket by purchasing online: Tickets

Jeremy Kwaterski, director of Hot Air Balloon Management, says, “in the case you come out here and enjoy the festival but eh balloons don’t set up, we do have a fair weather guarantee your tickets will be good the next day. If you come out Sunday and the balloons don’t go up then your tickets are good next year”.

All the balloon pilots are licensed and have over a 1000 hours of flight time. Dry weather and winds less than 10 mph is needed for the balloons to go up.

