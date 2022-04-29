He’s back! Acuña returns to Braves after major knee injury

ATLANTA (AP) — He’s back! Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to the Atlanta Braves nearly 10 months after a major knee injury ended his 2021 season.

The Braves has intended to wait another week before activating one of the game’s most dynamic players. But Acuña’s strong play during a rehab stint at Triple-a Gwinnett moved up the timeline. The Braves are hoping he can boost a team that has started out 8-11, falling 5 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

Acuña is batting leadoff and starting in right field in his return to the lineup against the Cubs.

