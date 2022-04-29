Submit Photos/Videos
He’s back! Acuña returns to Braves after major knee injury

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) rounds third base on his home run during the first inning...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) rounds third base on his home run during the first inning of the first game in a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — He’s back! Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to the Atlanta Braves nearly 10 months after a major knee injury ended his 2021 season.

The Braves has intended to wait another week before activating one of the game’s most dynamic players. But Acuña’s strong play during a rehab stint at Triple-a Gwinnett moved up the timeline. The Braves are hoping he can boost a team that has started out 8-11, falling 5 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

Acuña is batting leadoff and starting in right field in his return to the lineup against the Cubs.

