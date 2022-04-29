Submit Photos/Videos
Happening This Weekend: ‘Stop the Violence’ rally in Augusta

By Clare Allen
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Stop the Violence campaign first started in 2019, but after a two-year hiatus, we talked to organizers about why this year’s rally is more important than ever.

“I love this city, and I hate to see where it’s going,” said Garian Henry, organizer.

That love is what motivated Henry to put together her second Stop the Violence rally. She also dedicates it to her friend who died from gun violence.

MORE | Protest held after man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting

“That is what prompted me to do it because I was so angry about what had happened and the violence that was used behind it,” she said.

People from all over have the chance to come to Dyess Park Saturday at 1 p.m. to use their voices and speak up about how different aspects of violence changed their lives. There will be food and refreshments.

“I chose Dyess Park because it’s right in the middle, right in the heart,” said Henry. “I placed it here, so they can walk out their front doors and come right on in.”

MORE | Gunfire erupts during North Augusta road-rage incident

Henry says anyone can be impacted by violence and wants people in the community to use a microphone and spread their truth.

“Tell how you feel, and I want you to be able to tell these individuals the impact they cause when they decided to go take a gun and take someone’s life,” she said. “A lot of us are tired of wearing our loved ones on t-shirts. We’re tired of balloon releases.”

