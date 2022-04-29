Hampton Terrace Hotel: ‘Where the rich and famous came to play’

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Hampton Terrace Hotel on Georgia Avenue is a sight no one has seen in more than 100 years.

These days, the skyline is dominated by trees, off Carolina Avenue in North Augusta, but more than a century ago, it was dominated by…

“It was the place where the rich and famous came to play,” said Mary Anne Bigger, executive director, North Augusta Arts & Heritage Center.

Before it burned down in 1916, the five-story Hampton Terrace Hotel brought big names to North Augusta. Movie stars, businessmen, and even presidents.

“They’ve said that North Augusta would’ve become the Hollywood of the south,” she said.

She says many people are interested in this hotel.

“Everything that went on with it, including an 18-hole golf course, famous people that came to stay, and just the history and lore,” said Bigger.

The exhibit shows old photos, newspaper clippings, and artifacts from the hotel.

She says it took several months to put it all together. It will be on display through the end of July at the North Augusta Arts & Heritage Center.

“We don’t own these items. These are on loan from community members who knew we were going to do this exhibit and said, ‘oh, I’ve got this, I’ve got that.’ They generously put them on display,” she said.

