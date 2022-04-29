Submit Photos/Videos
Gunfire erupts during North Augusta road-rage incident

North Augusta Department of Public Safety
By Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was injured after gunfire erupted Friday during a road-rage incident in a busy part of North Augusta.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. on Knox Avenue near Martintown Road, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The victim told authorities that while driving down Knox Avenue, he was cut off by the 40- to 50-year-old male driver of a tan sport utility vehicle.

As the two parties came to a stop at East Martintown Road, the SUV driver began yelling at the victim, authorities said.

The two vehicles proceeded down East Martintown Road and came to a stop at Atomic Road.

The other driver then brandished a handgun and shot one time into his vehicle, the victim, said. The victim suffered a minor cut to his right ear.

The victim said he sped away, and the other driver followed him to the off-ramp, then went into Georgia.

A witness corroborated the account.

