Georgia governor signs series of workforce training measures
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Continuing a bill-signing tour across the Peach State, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday approved some measures he said are designed to strengthen and enhance the workforce.
The legislation includes:
- House Bill 1435, which provides needs-based financial aid to eligible higher education students who experience a “gap” in their tuition funding.
- Senate Bill 397, which recognizes all other state approved high school equivalency programs in Georgia and extends a voucher to cover all associated test fees.
- House Bill 1331, which streamlines employment services funded by Title III of the Federal Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act to remove duplication and better assist unemployed Georgians in finding a job or starting a new career.
- Senate Bill 379, which enables the Technical College System of Georgia to create and expand a registered employee apprenticeship program.
“As Georgia continues to lead in the Great Recovery, we should not rest on our laurels,” Kemp said. “With an eye toward the future, I am proud to sign these bills into law so that we can continue to grow and strengthen our already great workforce.”
