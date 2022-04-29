Georgia governor signs series of workforce training measures

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Continuing a bill-signing tour across the Peach State, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday approved some measures he said are designed to strengthen and enhance the workforce.

The legislation includes:

House Bill 1435 , which provides needs-based financial aid to eligible higher education students who experience a “gap” in their tuition funding.

Senate Bill 397 , which recognizes all other state approved high school equivalency programs in Georgia and extends a voucher to cover all associated test fees.

House Bill 1331 , which streamlines employment services funded by Title III of the Federal Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act to remove duplication and better assist unemployed Georgians in finding a job or starting a new career.

Senate Bill 379 , which enables the Technical College System of Georgia to create and expand a registered employee apprenticeship program.

“As Georgia continues to lead in the Great Recovery, we should not rest on our laurels,” Kemp said. “With an eye toward the future, I am proud to sign these bills into law so that we can continue to grow and strengthen our already great workforce.”

