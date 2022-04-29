Five Butler basketball players sign NLI’s Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Butler basketball players signed their letters of intent Thursday to play college basketball.

Kedar Bodie (South Georgia Tech), Kendrell Glanton (East Georgia), Jamesha Slater (Greensboro College), Chance Finklin (Denmark Tech), and Elijah Martinez (Warren-Wilson) all put pen to paper.

The Butler boys’ basketball team made it to the state championship for the first time in 11 years this season. They got to share the spotlight together one more time for their signings.

“It means the world to me because I grew up with these fellows since we were in middle school,” said Finklin. “Signing together, going to the state championship with the same group of guys, it means the world to me.”

As the lone girl in the group, Slater said she hopes to set an example for the younger players.

“They tell me every day, ‘Mesha, I want to be like you.’ I don’t know why,” she joked.

