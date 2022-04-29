Submit Photos/Videos
Falcons draft USC WR London, get much-needed big-play threat

DRAKE LONDON ATLANTA FALCONS
DRAKE LONDON ATLANTA FALCONS(ATLANTA FALCONS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons continued to emphasize their passing game by selecting Southern California wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft.

London gives Atlanta a much-needed go-to threat at wide receiver. The selection comes one year after the Falcons chose tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound London gives Atlanta good size as well as big-play potential. He had 88 catches for 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns last season and was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the year. Calvin Ridley was suspended by the NFL for 2022 for betting on games last season.

The Falcons will be busy on Friday night, they have two picks in the second round and two in the third.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

