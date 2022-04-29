Drug Take Back Day promotes environmental and personal safety, pharmacists say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, you can turn in your unused prescription drugs. Here’s why Drug Take Back Day is more important than ever and how you can participate in the services.

It happens two times a year to keep them out of unwanted places.

“We know that that gets into our soil or animals are eating that. Turns up in the way that they produce food. Not only is it an environmental issue, but it’s also a safety issue. We have children in homes who may accidentally come across something that they think is kool-aid and drink it or find a pill and think it’s bubble gum,” said Laura Knotts, pharmacist, Parks Pharmacy.

According to the CDC, drug overdose deaths reached a record high in late 2021. In a 12-month period, more than 100,000 people died by overdose.

Drug Take Back Day tries to push that in the opposite direction.

Robert Eastman, assistant chief of police, Grovetown Public Safety said: “In the past few years, we have been collecting up almost like little over 100 pounds from different locations and stuff.”

Columbia County Sheriff’s Sergeant Daniel Massey says last fall the Substation collected 95 pounds in one day.

Knotts said: “We do see a rise in the amount of medication being brought back since we first started this. We can collect over 300 pounds in one day just of just pills. So, it is a success, and it is getting things done.”

It’s completely anonymous, but no liquids, no syringes. For Knotts, the day is a door opener to a bigger conversation.

“To anyone who has narcotics in the home, whether it’s for them or someone else, or just to keep someone in their family member safe or anybody that comes in contact with it, might be having an overdose issue. That’s not to say that they have a problem. It just may be that they came across something that was laced with something else. So it is a big problem,” she said.

Knotts says Narcan is available to people with insurance and free at the Aiken Center for Substance Abuse.

Drop-off Locations

Drug stores in Richmond, Columbia counties

Clyburn Center Primary Care- Aiken

Grovetown Walgreens or CVS

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Substation.

