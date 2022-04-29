Details emerge in groping case that landed teacher in jail

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a newly released report, deputies detail the alleged groping that landed a Burke County High School teacher in jail – and it wasn’t the first time he was accused of it.

The Burke County groping happened about a month ago, according to deputies, but the teacher – Scott Hooker, 40, of Augusta – is accused of something similar in 2017 in Columbia County.

On Friday morning, News 12 got a copy of the incident report detailing the most recent case of inappropriate contact.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned of the problem about a month ago from a female student’s mother.

The girl said that for about two weeks, Hooker had been making her uncomfortable by hugging her from behind and tugging her hair while she was at lunch.

Finally, Hooker hugged her from behind on March 25, “causing his hands to rub across her breast area,” according to an incident report from deputies.

Deputies wrote that multiple students witnessed this and an assistant principal was told of it by one of the students.

Hooker, a student services coordinator, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of improper sexual contact by an employee (teacher), sexual battery and simple battery, according to deputies.

He was booked into the Burke County Detention Center, according to deputies, and posted bond Wednesday.

TEACHER’S PAST According to his LinkedIn profile, Hooker has been a student services coordinator at Burke County High since June 2018. Before that, he was director of special education for a year at a charter school and behavioral specialist/special education teacher for almost three years at Evans High School. In his profile, he claims to be a former Marine Corps corporal. He claims to have earned a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Liberty University, a Master of Arts in Special Education and teaching from Augusta University and a Bachelor of Education from Liberty University.

Hooker was the subject of similar complaints in 2017 when he worked at Evans High School, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

In a deputy’s incident report dated Feb. 14, 2017, a 16-year-old girl alleged Hooker “had inappropriately touched her.”

It’s unclear whether he was arrested or suspended, but we know he was still a teacher at Evans High in April of 2017, when authorities were called once again.

The victim told News 12 she was homebound for two months due to trauma from the incident. After she returned, Hooker was barred from contacting her or being near her.

He violated that rule, according to a second incident report from deputies.

On April 12, 2017, Hooker came to a group of people the girl was working with in the library and began to engage in conversation with them while constantly looking at her, according to a second incident report. Then the next day, he stood next to her while she was in a hallway and also purposefully took walking paths that passed by her, all while staring at her, according to the report.

The girl said that due to the February incident, she felt intimated and scared of him.

By 2018, he’d moved on to Burke County High School, according to his LinkedIn profile, where he worked until he was put on administrative leave this week after he was arrested.

According to the Burke County School System, he’s entitled to due process before unpaid leave is imposed.

“The school district would never knowingly compromise the safety and well-being of students,” Superintendent Dr. Angela Williams said in a statement. “Once the complaint was filed, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending investigation and is not currently working on campus. We have cooperated fully with the appropriate governmental agencies in connection with this investigation and will continue to do so. Any additional information will be released by law enforcement.”

