Deceased man found near railroad tracks in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deceased man was found near a pair of railroad tracks in Waynesboro Thursday evening.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., the Waynesboro Police Department received a call for service in reference to an unresponsive male at East 8th Street near the railroad tracks.

Officers say they found a white male unresponsive beside the railroad tracks. EMA was notified and responded to the scene, and determined that the male was deceased. The man was identified as 59-year-old David Michael Paulson.

Officials say there are no apparent signs of foul play and the cause of death is unknown at this time. Autopsy results are also pending at this time.

Officers say if anyone has any information related to the death of Mr. Paulson, please contact Chief Investigator Angela Collins with any information at 706-554-8022 or 8030. Callers can remain anonymous.

