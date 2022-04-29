Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Warm and dry today with lots of sunshine. Isolated showers Saturday. Scattered Storms Sunday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying warm and dry today with a few more clouds building into the afternoon. Highs will be back in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Staying dry Thursday and Friday, but rain chances increase again this weekend.
Staying dry Thursday and Friday, but rain chances increase again this weekend.(WRDW)

Mild start early Saturday with lows in the mid-50s. Isolated showers are possible Saturday with a stalled front near the region. It doesn’t look like a washout, but a passing shower is possible during the day. Highs will be warmer and reach the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Better chance to see rain on Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday with the stalled front near the region. Morning lows will be near 60 and afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s.

The same general pattern from the weekend sticks around early next week. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the day with highs above average in the mid to upper 80s. Highs will be close to 90 Tuesday through Thursday next week. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

