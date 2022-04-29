Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we’ll be staying comfortable with clearing skies after sunset and temperatures cooling into the low 70s by 8 pm. It will be another great night for baseball at SPR Park with temps expected to reach the upper 60s by the 7th inning stretch.

We’ll start off the weekend with temps in the mid-50s and warming into the mid-80s into the afternoon with winds between 5-10 mph out of the south. Saturday is shaping up to be dry across the region with mostly sunny skies.

The greatest chance for a few showers or isolated storms will come later in the day on Sunday but it’s not looking to be a washout. Most of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, afternoon highs will be slightly warming than Saturday in the mid to upper 80s. The greatest chance for showers and storms will be around and after dinnertime.

The same general pattern from the weekend sticks around early next week. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the day with highs above average in the mid to upper 80s. Highs will be close to 90 Tuesday through Thursday next week. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.