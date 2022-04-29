Crash involving school bus reported on Mike Padgett Hwy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in a crash on Mike Padgett Highway Friday morning.

Richmond County deputies say deputies responded to the scene at 7:50 a.m. The crash happened at the corner of Mike Padgett Highway and Cemetery Road. Dispatch says there are no injuries reported at this time.

Motorists should use caution in the area if deputies are still on scene.

