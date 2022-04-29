Submit Photos/Videos
Crash involving school bus reported on Mike Padgett Hwy

School Bus Crash
School Bus Crash(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in a crash on Mike Padgett Highway Friday morning.

Richmond County deputies say deputies responded to the scene at 7:50 a.m. The crash happened at the corner of Mike Padgett Highway and Cemetery Road. Dispatch says there are no injuries reported at this time.

Motorists should use caution in the area if deputies are still on scene.

