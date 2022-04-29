Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Couple playing lottery since first date wins millions 3 decades later

The pair chose the cash option or $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under...
The pair chose the cash option or $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under Minnesota’s new anonymity law.(Wikipedia)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Gray News) – A married couple in Minnesota hit the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this month, but their lottery story doesn’t begin there.

The pair chose the cash option of $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under Minnesota’s new anonymity law.

The couple shared a pizza and played scratch tickets on their first date in 1990, which also happened to be the day the first scratch tickets were sold in Minnesota, according to Mega Millions.

They have been playing the same numbers for more than three decades, only changing a number or two on occasion.

Ms. Lottery Winner said she recognized the winning Mega Million numbers instantly after the drawing on April 12: 2-8-14-20-31, Mega Ball 17.

After a few hours of sleep, the couple went to work the next day. Ms. Lottery Winner said she only got about five minutes of work done before they started making plans for the future, teaming up with lawyers and a financial advisor.

The pair said their immediate plans are “typical,” with the desire to travel and buy a house and a car.

This is Minnesota’s first Mega Millions jackpot winner since Minnesota joined the game in 2010.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Hooker
Sex complaint isn’t 1st time this teacher’s been in trouble
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash near Trenton
Cabela Drive and Riverwatch Parkway accident
Coroner called to hospital after Riverwatch Parkway accident
From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
Watch GOP gubernatorial debate between Kemp, Perdue
Jason Jarmez Smith
Suspect gets decades for murder of Blackville shop owner

Latest News

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston....
Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows
Protest
Protest held after man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort
Morning Mix
Morning Mix - Hot air balloon festival, summer traveling tips and more!
Morning Mix
Take to the skies with the return of Aiken's Hot Air Balloon Festival!