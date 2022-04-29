After two years, Augusta Greek Festival is back in full swing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two years of drive-thru festivals, the Augusta Greek Festival is back.

The festival benefits Holy Trinity and goes to local and international charities they support throughout the year.

While we were there, we figured out there was a bigger story. Not about the food, but about the people making it.

If you wander down to Telfair Street, you’ll find a parking lot transformed. Some people are very glad that instead of cars looping through, people are.

“The drive-thru was great. It was fine. It served its purpose,” said Heather Colevin, Augusta Greek Festival, committee member. “We’re so excited to have people back face to face in person.”

Behind the goodies wrapped in tin foil, there are people like Grill Master Greg Power.

“I’m sort of like the token Australian Greek. American. American-Australian-Greek,” he said

Stories like his aren’t uncommon.

While we associate the church with the Greeks and of course, Greek food, We found the church itself is a massive melting pot.

Colevin said: “Even on Sunday, you’ll hear the lord’s prayer in about eight different languages.”

Tatyana Verina says while she’s not Greek, she shares so many values with everyone at church.

“Treating friends well, feeding them generously with the food,” she said.

That’s the spirit you’ll find underneath the sprawling white tents. People of all cultures, backgrounds, all connecting through food.

“We need to learn from other cultures and spread this knowledge, and so we will understand each other much better and live better, too,” said Verina.

