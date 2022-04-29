Submit Photos/Videos
Acuña returns, Wright dominant again, Braves beat Cubs 5-1

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a lead-off home run in the first inning of a baseball...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a lead-off home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. went 1 for 5 with two stolen bases in his return to the Braves lineup, but it was Kyle Wright who claimed a starring role, pitching three-hit ball over a career-high seven innings to give Atlanta a 5-1 win over the Cubs.

The struggling Braves took two of three from Chicago for their first series win of the season. Wright improved to 3-0, striking out eight while walking four. Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson hit solo homers off former Braves pitcher Drew Smyly. Adam Duvall provided some insurance with a two-run shot against Ethan Roberts in the eighth.

