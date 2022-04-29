Submit Photos/Videos
Lanes reopen after traffic stalls on I-20 westbound

By Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lanes have reopened after an accident caused delays on I-20 westbound.

Columbia County deputies responded to the scene of the accident westbound side just past exit 190. The accident happened around 4 a.m. Friday morning, and there were confirmed injuries.

Lanes were blocked while crews were on scene, but have since reopened and traffic is flowing smoothly.

Law enforcement is still on scene, and motorists should use caution in the area.

