Watch gubernatorial debate tonight on News 12, NBC 26

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and top Republican challenger David Perdue will meet Thursday for a debate that will be televised at 7 p.m. on both News 12 and NBC 26.

News 12′s Richard Rogers will be on the panel of journalists asking questions.

It’ll be the second of three scheduled debates as they and other Republicans try to persuade voters to nominate them in the upcoming primary.

The primary will be May 24, but counties can begin mailing absentee ballots Monday, when in-person early voting begins.

Panel for April 28, 2022, Georgia gubernatorial debate. (WRDW)

Perdue is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who has been focused on defeating Kemp, who refused to overturn election results showing Trump lost the presidential vote in Georgia.

Kemp has maintained a lead in fundraising and in the polls thus far as he seeks a second term. He’s currently engaged in a bill-signing tour that included approval Thursday of a package of conservative education laws .

Besides Kemp and Perdue, the primary includes Republicans Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams.

A runoff will be held June 21 if needed.

The winner of the GOP nomination will face off against Democrat Stacey Abrams in the governor’s race.

Thursday’s debate will take place at 7 p.m. at our sister station WTOC in Savannah and will be aired statewide by eight Gray Television stations, including WRDW and WAGT here in Augusta.

The final debate will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and aired by Georgia Public Broadcasting.

