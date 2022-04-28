Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Watch gubernatorial debate tonight on News 12, NBC 26

From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and top Republican challenger David Perdue will meet Thursday for a debate that will be televised at 7 p.m. on both News 12 and NBC 26.

News 12′s Richard Rogers will be on the panel of journalists asking questions.

MORE | In pre-travel screening, Rep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID

It’ll be the second of three scheduled debates as they and other Republicans try to persuade voters to nominate them in the upcoming primary.

The primary will be May 24, but counties can begin mailing absentee ballots Monday, when in-person early voting begins.

Panel for April 28, 2022, Georgia gubernatorial debate.
Panel for April 28, 2022, Georgia gubernatorial debate.(WRDW)

Perdue is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who has been focused on defeating Kemp, who refused to overturn election results showing Trump lost the presidential vote in Georgia.

Kemp has maintained a lead in fundraising and in the polls thus far as he seeks a second term. He’s currently engaged in a bill-signing tour that included approval Thursday of a package of conservative education laws.

Besides Kemp and Perdue, the primary includes Republicans Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams.

A runoff will be held June 21 if needed.

MORE | How will newly signed Georgia income tax cut affect you?

The winner of the GOP nomination will face off against Democrat Stacey Abrams in the governor’s race.

Thursday’s debate will take place at 7 p.m. at our sister station WTOC in Savannah and will be aired statewide by eight Gray Television stations, including WRDW and WAGT here in Augusta.

The final debate will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and aired by Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeesha Stokes
Woman convicted in Augusta deadly ‘fit of domestic rage’
Jason Jarmez Smith
Suspect gets decades for murder of Blackville shop owner
A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
Aquinas High School Head Football Coach James Leonard and his wife have returned home from the...
Injured Aquinas coach, wife return home after crash that also killed 1
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
‘We pray for justice’: It’s been a year since Clarks Hill drownings

Latest News

Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, was among those moved by the Ukrainian president's address to...
In pre-travel screening, Rep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is shown at a signing ceremony for some new education bills on April...
Kemp signs ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ other education measures
Abortion Reversal Bill
Abortion Reversal Bill
Rep. Melissa Oremus, R – Aiken, speaks during debate on an abortion bill in the House of...
SC House of Representatives advances controversial ‘abortion-reversal’ disclosure bill