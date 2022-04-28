Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

South Carolina State University announces new president

Col. Conyers
Col. Conyers(South Carolina State University)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State University announced a new president Thursday evening.

The Board of Trustees Chairman Rodney C. Jenkins said Col. Alexander Conyers is the university’s 13th president,

“Today, I am thrilled to acknowledge that the committee fulfilled its charge by carrying out a thorough and honest process. The committee emerged with a recommendation to name Col. Alexander Conyers as president, and subsequently, based on the committee’s recommendation, our Board of Trustees voted decisively. Alexander Conyers is the 13th president of South Carolina State University.”

The search for a new president began on Jan. 27, 2022 after the appointment of an eight member committee to help find the new president.

Jenkins continued, “Now, we cannot take our feet off of the gas. Because of his leadership over the past nine months, this university has already begun its ascension as the first choice for men and women who desire to receive undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees in their chosen career fields.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Scott Hooker
Sex complaint isn’t 1st time this teacher’s been in trouble
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner identifies driver killed in Edgefield head-on crash
Cabela Drive and Riverwatch Parkway accident
Coroner called to hospital following Riverwatch Parkway accident
From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
Watch GOP gubernatorial debate between Kemp, Perdue
Jason Jarmez Smith
Suspect gets decades for murder of Blackville shop owner

Latest News

Protest
Protest held after man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting
Accident in Grovetown
Accident with injuries stalls traffic for miles on I-20 westbound
Accident with injuries stalls traffic for miles on I-20 westbound in Grovetown. View from WRDW...
Lanes reopen after traffic stalls on I-20 westbound
The fight against contraband isn’t a new one for the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
‘This is a war’: Drone-delivered contraband on the rise in South Carolina prisons
candles
South Carolina residents call for more hate crime reform