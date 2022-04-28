SC initial unemployment claims climb above 2,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of first-time unemployment claims in South Carolina rose above 2,000 for the second time in a month.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 2,295 first-time unemployment claims, 622 more than last week, the agency said. This represented a 37% increase from the prior week’s 1,673.

Berkeley County recorded the highest number of initial claims, 318. Dorchester County had the second-highest weekly count with 183, while Richland County was third with 176.

In the Lowcountry, Charleston County reported 125. The remaining Lowcountry counties were under 25.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The state reported a 3.4% unemployment rate for March, which is the most recent rate. The unemployment rate fell by 0.1% from February’s 3.5%.

