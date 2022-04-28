In pre-travel screening, Rep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s congressman has tested positive for COVID.
Rep. Rick Allen’s staff said late Thursday morning that the Augusta Republican tested positive Wednesday night in a pre-travel screening for an overseas trip.
“He is isolating, has no symptoms, and is feeling well,” his staff said in a statement.
He also tested positive in November 2020.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.