Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Pet duck leads police to body of missing woman; granddaughter charged with murder

(Source: Trevor the Duck - Niue/Facebook (custom credit) | Source: Trevor the Duck - Niue/Facebook)
By Marlene Lenthang
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - A pet duck led police to crack the case of a missing North Carolina grandmother who vanished over two years ago and led to murder charges against the victim’s granddaughter and grandson-in-law, officials said.

Angela Wamsley, 46, and Mark Alan Barnes, 50, were charged with first-degree murder Thursday in the death of Wamsley’s grandmother Nellie Sullivan, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Officials say Sullivan would be 93 today if she were still alive. She disappeared some time in 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We do not have a definitive date when she was killed,” said Aaron Sarver, the Buncombe County sheriff’s spokesperson.

However, police believe she has been dead for multiple years.

Wamsley and Barnes had been under investigation in connection with Sullivan’s death since December 2020, Sarver said. At first, they were arrested on a variety of charges, from animal cruelty to drug possession, but by December 2021, Barnes had been charged with concealing a death, and Wamsley had received the same charge on Jan. 7, 2021, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators searched for Sullivan without a trace.

A breakthrough in the case came on April 14, when a pet duck dashed under a trailer in Chandler, which led its owners to discover a container holding Sullivan’s body, sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Walker told WLOS-TV of Asheville. The sheriff’s department confirmed that report to NBC News.

“Apparently, the duck ran underneath the trailer at 11 Beady Eyed Lane, and as they were chasing after their pet duck, they ran across the container that Nellie Sullivan was located in,” Walker told the station. “If I could give that duck a medal, I would.”

Sarver said: “We do not believe she was killed at that address. She was killed at another location and then later transported to where her remains were found.”

Officers who attended the autopsy “made personal observations of the body and spoke with staff” and found probable cause for warrants of first-degree murder, Sarver said.

The medical examiner’s office will release the official cause of death when it has completed its independent probe.

Wamsley and Barnes were collecting Sullivan’s Social Security and retirement benefits checks in her absence and were refilling her prescriptions, officials said.

Their next court date is May 13, court records show. It’s not clear whether they have entered pleas.

Barnes was being held on $168,000 bond and Wamsley on $32,000 bond, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 NBC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeesha Stokes
Woman convicted in Augusta deadly ‘fit of domestic rage’
Jason Jarmez Smith
Suspect gets decades for murder of Blackville shop owner
A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
Aquinas High School Head Football Coach James Leonard and his wife have returned home from the...
Injured Aquinas coach, wife return home after crash that also killed 1
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
‘We pray for justice’: It’s been a year since Clarks Hill drownings

Latest News

Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.
Solicitor: American Idol star says he took vape hit, ‘started tripping’ before deadly crash
Local teacher Vicki Knox meets with Georgia state Superintendent Richard Woods on April 27, 2022.
Ga. state superintendent visits locally acclaimed teacher
From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
Watch gubernatorial debate tonight on News 12, NBC 26
The number of first-time unemployment claims in South Carolina rose above 2,000 for the second...
SC initial unemployment claims climb above 2,000
Woods
Ga. superintendent visits Teacher of the Year finalist