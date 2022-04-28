Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Manning funds Ga. Tech scholarship honoring Demaryius Thomas

Demaryius Thomas theft investigation
Demaryius Thomas theft investigation
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Peyton Manning has set up a scholarship at Georgia Tech honoring former teammate Demaryius Thomas.

The NFL receiving great died in December from an apparent seizure at his suburban Atlanta home. He was 33. Manning’s PeyBack Foundation will fund academic scholarships in the receiver’s name at his alma mater. The financial aid will be available to incoming freshmen from Laurens County, the central Georgia community where Thomas was born and raised, or surrounding areas.

Manning says he and his family and miss Thomas “dearly” and wanted to honor his memory.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Aquinas coach, wife injured in crash that also left 1 dead
John Edwin Simpson IV
Deputies cancel report for missing Columbia County man
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta father, daughter await sentencing for tax filing fraud
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
‘We pray for justice’: It’s been a year since Clarks Hill drownings
Two Augustans’ drug sentences commuted by president

Latest News

All-ACC player Swartz transfers from BC to Georgia Tech
FILE - NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks at a news conference at the Target Center, site of the...
As college sports evolve, what will be NCAA president’s job?
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, attempts to steal the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward John...
After surprising playoff run, Hawks take a big step backward
Panthers owner David Tepper
Panthers owner: Coach Matt Rhule has my full support