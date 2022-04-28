Local students compete after building Greenpower car

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at North Harlem Elementary school are headed to Huntsville, Alabama for a little car racing.

They built the Greenpower car from a car kit they got through a grant. The school chose 25 4th and 5th graders to participate. They leave Friday to compete in the Goblin Cup.

They split into groups to market, design, build, and develop a presentation for their car. We went to the pep rally to celebrate their send-off

“It really helps a lot for me and the rest of the team to see everyone cheering us on,” said Kimberly Spicer, STEM teacher.

Spicer was thrilled to see the whole school out there. It’s a pep rally for the Greenpower Team.

“To see all of their peers cheering them on and holding the signs telling us to do a good job and we’re rooting for you and to have the little pom poms out, that’s really cool,” she said.

Students have spent months designing and building the car, but before they leave, they’re showing it off.

Emma Martinez, 4th grader said: “The best part was when I was driving the go-kart, and my teacher literally jumped up and screamed ‘go Emma!’ That was the best part ever.”

They’ll be competing against 41 other teams.

Grace Jacobs, 5th grader said: “It made me really happy to know my school supports me and my team.”

For these students, getting this kind of support before leaving means so much.

“We are so excited to go to Alabama because we’ve been waiting for this for months and months,” said Jacobs.

Martinez said: “That’s going to be amazing. I already know that’s going to be so cool.”

