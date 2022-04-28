Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Lily Peters strangled, suffered blunt force trauma, autopsy shows

Bond for the suspect in the death of a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl was set at $1 million.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Preliminary autopsy results showed the death of a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl was a homicide, WEAU reported.

WARNING: Details in the story may be disturbing.

Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten said, according to the preliminary results of the autopsy conducted by the Ramsey County (Minn.) Medical Examiner’s Office, Iliana “Lily” Peters suffered strangulation and blunt force trauma.

A 14-year-old boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 resulting in great bodily harm. He is being held on $1 million cash bond at the Eau Claire Juvenile Detention Center ahead of his next court appearance May 5.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said in court Wednesday that the 14-year-old told investigators he intended to rape and kill Peters when they left a house in Chippewa Falls together. Newell said the suspect told investigators he hit Peters in the stomach and with a stick before strangling her to death and then sexually assaulting her.

Two of the three charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. The 14-year-old is being tried in adult court.

Lily’s body was found near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls on Monday morning after being reported missing Sunday evening.

Her body is being kept in Minnesota for an undetermined amount of time. The final autopsy results could take four to six weeks as medical examiners wait for toxicology reports.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeesha Stokes
Woman convicted in Augusta deadly ‘fit of domestic rage’
Jason Jarmez Smith
Suspect gets decades for murder of Blackville shop owner
A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
Aquinas High School Head Football Coach James Leonard and his wife have returned home from the...
Injured Aquinas coach, wife return home after crash that also killed 1
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
‘We pray for justice’: It’s been a year since Clarks Hill drownings

Latest News

DeShay Carter was charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.
Police: Woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman, resulting in death of unborn baby
Devin Bateman
Collegiate swimmer left partially paralyzed after spring break accident
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last