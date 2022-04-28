Kemp signs ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ other education measures

CUMMING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday morning signed into law a series of education bills, some of them controversial in some circles.

Among the measures signed in a ceremony at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center was House Bill 1178, known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”

The bill states parents have the fundamental right to “direct the upbringing and education of their minor children.” It also says important information about a child cannot be withheld from their parent, including information related to education.

Kemp said the measure “provides greater transparency to parents and legal guardians regarding what their student is being taught in school and protects the fundamental right of moms and dads across this state to direct the education of their child.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and family pose for a photo during a bill-signing ceremony on April 28, 2022, in Cumming. (Contributed)

Addressing the fact that some of the measures have stirred controversy, Kemp said at the ceremony:

“Standing up for the God-given potential of each and every child in our schools and protecting the teaching of freedom, liberty, opportunity, and the American dream in the classroom should not be controversial. Making sure parents have the ultimate say in their child’s education should not be controversial.”

Kemp also signed:

House Bill 1084 : This bill, bans “divisive concepts and ideologies” from being discussed in class. The bill defines “divisive concepts” as a number of different things. Definitions include the following: “one race is inherently superior to another race,” “the United States of America is fundamentally racist,” among other definitions. The bill also states that school boards, superintendents and charter school governing bodies “shall prohibit employees from discriminating against students and other employees based on race.” This bill, bans “divisive concepts and ideologies” from being discussed in class. The bill defines “divisive concepts” as a number of different things. Definitions include the following: “one race is inherently superior to another race,” “the United States of America is fundamentally racist,” among other definitions. The bill also states that school boards, superintendents and charter school governing bodies “shall prohibit employees from discriminating against students and other employees based on race.”

Senate Bill 226 : Kemp’s office said this bill allows for obscene materials to be removed from school libraries. The bill also requires school boards to have a policy in place to have a “complaint resolution process” to be used by a school system to address complaints from parents and guardians. Kemp’s office said this bill allows for obscene materials to be removed from school libraries. The bill also requires school boards to have a policy in place to have a “complaint resolution process” to be used by a school system to address complaints from parents and guardians.

House Bill 385 : This bill allows retired teachers to return to the classroom full-time in high-need areas. This bill allows retired teachers to return to the classroom full-time in high-need areas.

House Bill : This bill doubles the cap on student scholarship organization donations. Kemp’s office said this will give greater educational opportunity and choice to Georgia families. This bill doubles the cap on student scholarship organization donations. Kemp’s office said this will give greater educational opportunity and choice to Georgia families.

Senate Bill: This bill will create a commission for civics education. The commission will explore ways to better serve students and find ways to ensure financial literacy is taught in schools, according to Kemp’s office. This bill will create a commission for civics education. The commission will explore ways to better serve students and find ways to ensure financial literacy is taught in schools, according to Kemp’s office.

