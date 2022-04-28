Here’s how to stay safe during brush fire season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters show us the dangers of how quickly a brush fire can spread in a demonstration early Thursday.

It’s a problem we see on both sides of the river.

Here’s how to prevent them to keep you and your neighbors safe. May is going to be the busiest of the entire year for the Augusta Fire Department.

But they say your yard, burning up like a crisp, likely putting your life in danger, is something you can prevent.

“May to September is the driest, hottest time of the year here. And historically, our residents choose to burn their yard debris instead of bagging it and trashing it,” said Chief Lerone Beasley, AFD, fire marshal.

It’s why people who live in Richmond and Columbia County won’t be able to burn yard waste from May 1 to September 30.

“If you were to go right over here, start that fire, we could walk in the building, get a cup of water, and it would be all the way up Glen Hills Drive. Totally out of control in a matter of minutes, sometimes seconds,” he said.

Brush fires thrive when it’s hot, dry, and windy. Residents still have until the first if they need to burn any part of their yard. Firefighters advise against it but have some tips.

“Get a 50-foot buffer to any wood line that you gave. You have to be 100 feet from any structure that you have, and then you have to be mindful of the wind conditions,” said Beasley.

Trust them when they say you want to keep it contained. You could end up with some hefty property loss

“It can easily get into the hundreds of thousands. Easily,” he said.

According to FEMA, a measly 4 percent of outdoor fires are started by mother nature herself. Others are on us. So, while those leaves in your yard might be pesky, the fire department hopes it won’t drive you to light a match.

The Richmond County Fire Department wants to remind you that burning trash in the county is always illegal, no matter the time of year.

