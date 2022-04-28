Submit Photos/Videos
Head-on collision leaves 1 person dead in Edgefield County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that left one person dead.

Troopers responded Thursday at approximately 4 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident on South Carolina Highway 19, one mile south of Trenton.

Earl Gant, 75, Saluda, was driving a 2014 MACK Dump Truck. He was injured and transported to Aiken Regional Hospital.

The second vehicle was a 1999 Toyota Sedan. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Toyota was traveling north, went left of center, and struck the MACK truck head-on, according to authorities.

We’ve reached out to the coroner’s office for the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

