Grovetown police ask possible victims of this man to step forward

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown authorities believe a man may have been responsible for multiple sexual assaults, and they’re asking any victims to step forward.

The suspect is Jorge Pineda-Barbosa, who was arrested April 19 on a charge of aggravated sexual battery, according to the Grovetown Department of Pubic Safety.

Investigators were contacted earlier this month by a victim who stated that she was sexually assaulted at her residence by Barbosa in February.

The victim stated that she and Barbosa were acquaintances through a mutual friend when Barbosa came to her residence to use illegal drugs.

The victim stated that at some point, she became incapacitated and awoke to Barbosa sexually assaulting her, according to authorities.

The victim said she and Barbosa then became involved in a physical altercation and she was able to force him from her home.

Upon being interviewed, the victim relayed that she was initially hesitant to report the assault due to her substance abuse and checkered past, according to authorities.

The victim also provided investigators with the names of additional people who have been assaulted by Barbosa, according to authorities.

Investigators have made contact with these victims and have begun conducting investigations and anticipate additional charges being filed.

The Grovetown Police Department encourages anyone who may have been a victim of Barbosa, or who may have information about these cases, to contact the Criminal Investigation Division.

