Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Grovetown police ask possible victims of this man to step forward

Jorge Pineda-Barbosa
Jorge Pineda-Barbosa(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown authorities believe a man may have been responsible for multiple sexual assaults, and they’re asking any victims to step forward.

The suspect is Jorge Pineda-Barbosa, who was arrested April 19 on a charge of aggravated sexual battery, according to the Grovetown Department of Pubic Safety.

Investigators were contacted earlier this month by a victim who stated that she was sexually assaulted at her residence by Barbosa in February.

MORE | Burke County High School teacher arrested on sex charge

The victim stated that she and Barbosa were acquaintances through a mutual friend when Barbosa came to her residence to use illegal drugs.

The victim stated that at some point, she became incapacitated and awoke to Barbosa sexually assaulting her, according to authorities.

The victim said she and Barbosa then became involved in a physical altercation and she was able to force him from her home.

Upon being interviewed, the victim relayed that she was initially hesitant to report the assault due to her substance abuse and checkered past, according to authorities.

The victim also provided investigators with the names of additional people who have been assaulted by Barbosa, according to authorities.

Investigators have made contact with these victims and have begun conducting investigations and anticipate additional charges being filed.

The Grovetown Police Department encourages anyone who may have been a victim of Barbosa, or who may have information about these cases, to contact the Criminal Investigation Division.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Hooker
Burke County High School teacher arrested on sex charge
Lakeesha Stokes
Woman convicted in Augusta deadly ‘fit of domestic rage’
Jason Jarmez Smith
Suspect gets decades for murder of Blackville shop owner
Aquinas High School Head Football Coach James Leonard and his wife have returned home from the...
Injured Aquinas coach, wife return home after crash that also killed 1
A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking

Latest News

Justin Minor in court for a preliminary hearing on Apr. 28, 2022.
‘Once a dog tastes blood, that’s it:’ New details in Upstate mauling emerge
Abandoned church in Screven County is restored
Abandoned church in Screven County is restored
Stacey Abrams visits Augusta on March 19, 2022.
Judge curbs Kemp’s fundraising advantage over Abrams
Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.
Solicitor: American Idol star says he took vape hit, ‘started tripping’ before deadly crash