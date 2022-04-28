Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Georgia sets execution for man convicted 45 years ago

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl and raping a 10-year-old girl more than 45 years ago is scheduled to be executed next month.

Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward announced Wednesday that Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at the state prison in Jackson.

Presnell, who’s 68, is accused of abducting and attacking the two girls as they walked home from school on May 4, 1976.

He was convicted in August 1976 on charges including malice murder, kidnapping and rape and was sentenced to death.

His death sentence was overturned in 1992 but was reinstated in March 1999.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeesha Stokes
Woman convicted in Augusta deadly ‘fit of domestic rage’
A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
Jason Jarmez Smith
Suspect gets decades for murder of Blackville shop owner
Aquinas High School Head Football Coach James Leonard and his wife have returned home from the...
Injured Aquinas coach, wife return home after crash that also killed 1
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
‘We pray for justice’: It’s been a year since Clarks Hill drownings

Latest News

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for April 28
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Transform the gateway to North Augusta
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Transform the gateway to North Augusta
Just before 1 a.m., Aiken County firefighters and investigators responded to two homes on...
2 abandoned homes catch fire in Graniteville
Augusta Transit
Augusta bus riders push to make transit more accessible