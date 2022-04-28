Ga. state superintendent visits locally acclaimed teacher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The field has been narrowed to 10 finalists for Georgia Teacher of the Year, and one of them is here in Richmond County.

State Superintendent Richard Woods paid a visit to that teacher, Vicki Knox, an elementary school math teacher.

The superintendent went on a tour Wednesday of Deer Chase Elementary and presented Knox with a distinguished service award.

“It shows the work, it shows the dedication, but it shows the passion and love that each of these individuals, especially Ms. Knox has for her kids,” Woods said. “It’s what were about.”

Knox said: “To be honored and to have that sort of accolade is just amazing, it really is. … Words can’t describe it.”

The Georgia Teacher of the Year will be announced Saturday.

And that person will be in the running for National Teacher of the Year.

