Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Ga. state superintendent visits locally acclaimed teacher

By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The field has been narrowed to 10 finalists for Georgia Teacher of the Year, and one of them is here in Richmond County.

State Superintendent Richard Woods paid a visit to that teacher, Vicki Knox, an elementary school math teacher.

The superintendent went on a tour Wednesday of Deer Chase Elementary and presented Knox with a distinguished service award.

MORE | Meet Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year

“It shows the work, it shows the dedication, but it shows the passion and love that each of these individuals, especially Ms. Knox has for her kids,” Woods said. “It’s what were about.”

Knox said: “To be honored and to have that sort of accolade is just amazing, it really is. … Words can’t describe it.”

The Georgia Teacher of the Year will be announced Saturday.

And that person will be in the running for National Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeesha Stokes
Woman convicted in Augusta deadly ‘fit of domestic rage’
Jason Jarmez Smith
Suspect gets decades for murder of Blackville shop owner
A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
Aquinas High School Head Football Coach James Leonard and his wife have returned home from the...
Injured Aquinas coach, wife return home after crash that also killed 1
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
‘We pray for justice’: It’s been a year since Clarks Hill drownings

Latest News

Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.
Solicitor: American Idol star says he took vape hit, ‘started tripping’ before deadly crash
From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
Watch gubernatorial debate tonight on News 12, NBC 26
The number of first-time unemployment claims in South Carolina rose above 2,000 for the second...
SC initial unemployment claims climb above 2,000
Woods
Ga. superintendent visits Teacher of the Year finalist