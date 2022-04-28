Submit Photos/Videos
FDA expected to ban menthol cigarettes

Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in...
Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in Pittsburgh.((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - Menthol cigarettes may end up fading away like smoke.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to unveil a rule that would ban menthol from being used in the production of cigarettes.

Officials say this is a necessary step to help protect public health.

Nearly 19 million people smoke menthol cigarettes, and according to the FDA, most of them are minorities.

The FDA says taking menthol out of cigarettes could result in saving 650,000 premature deaths over the next four decades.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says overall smoking rates hit an all-time low in 2018, but add smoking is still the top cause of preventable death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

