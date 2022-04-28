Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Family awarded $5 million for golf ball damage to home

The family’s attorney says nearly 700 golf balls have landed on their property since 2017. (Source: WCVB, TENCZAR FAMILY, MICHAEL JOHNSTONE, CNN)
By Danae Bucci
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A family in Massachusetts was awarded nearly $5 million after golf balls caused thousands of dollars in damages to their home.

The family’s attorney says nearly 700 golf balls have landed on their property since 2017, when they moved in.

“There are 26 windows that need to be replaced. The entire siding of the home has to be replaced,” explained Robert Galvin, the family’s attorney.

The Tenczar family loves the golf course view the Indian Pond Country Club provides, but their attorney says the hazards weigh heavily on their hearts.

“This was so extremely upsetting to them, and they were so completely powerless to really fix the problem. The problem has to be fixed from the golf course side,” Galvin said.

Galvin said the potential for damage is a part of the risk of living near the fairway, adding that the club has insurance to fix damage like what’s seen at the Tenczar’s house.

The family’s attorney said they declined that action because they wanted to prevent such a large number of golf balls from entering their property.

“There’s a lot of damage,” Galvin said.

The judge on the case awarded the Tenczar family $100,000 in damages and $3.5 million in emotional distress. Fees and interest bring the total to nearly $5 million.

Galvin said the family didn’t try to sell the home because it would have been too difficult to find a buyer.

“It would be impossible to sell the house with that type of situation,” he explained. “The problem had to be solved.”

The owner of the golf course plans to appeal the judge’s decision.

In the meantime, they’ve changed the hole the Tenczar family lives near as they work to find a positioning that will not lead to as many golf balls hitting their home.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeesha Stokes
Woman convicted in Augusta deadly ‘fit of domestic rage’
A Florida sheriff arrested his own daughter for trafficking and selling meth.
‘No one is immune or exempt’: Sheriff arrests his own daughter for meth trafficking
Jason Jarmez Smith
Suspect gets decades for murder of Blackville shop owner
Aquinas High School Head Football Coach James Leonard and his wife have returned home from the...
Injured Aquinas coach, wife return home after crash that also killed 1
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
‘We pray for justice’: It’s been a year since Clarks Hill drownings

Latest News

Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, was among those moved by the Ukrainian president's address to...
Rep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID
FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social...
Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth
Morning Mix
Not all heros wear capes - but these furry friends do!
Morning Mix
Augusta Greek Festival is back in full swing!
Morning Mix
Morning Mix - Throwback Thursday, National Superhero Day and more!